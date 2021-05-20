HobbyTown searching for trailer thief

WACO, Texas – A trailer thief is on the loose after video footage from HobbyTown shows a man stealing their business trailer.

(Courtesy: HobbyTown)

A broken chain is the only thing left after a thief in a dark-colored Durango stole a Big Tex trailer belonging to HobbyTown.

From the security footage, you can see the man walk over with a flashlight to scope out the area, before backing his SUV up and taking off with the trailer.

HobbyTown owner Ronald Perkins says he is used to people going through the dumpsters behind the store, but this is different. Manager Eric Lux says he can not believe someone would take something that is essential for operation.

“We haul our ramp. It’s huge. It’s what we jump our big cars with, our small cars with,” Lux said. “It’s a massive trailer. Ron built it, [and] we use it for our anniversary and special events.”

Lux says the atmosphere at HobbyTown is always great – with many customers coming through the doors.

“We love interacting, goofing off, and getting personal,” Lux said. “Just making a real connection with all the customers here in town.”

Even with the many warning signs of security cameras throughout the store, this did not stop the trailer thief.

Perkins believes the man hacked at the chain three times with bolt cutters to break it off. While the trailer is gone now, they both hope it can be returned.

“I hope that somebody recognizes the individual in the video and recognizes the trailer when they see it passing the street,” Lux said.

(Courtesy: HobbyTown)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the trailer, you are encouraged to reach out to Perkins at hobbytownwaco@gmail.com.