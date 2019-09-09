Homeless man held in Rockdale murder

A 24-year-old man described as being homeless is being held in the Milam County Jail on murder charges in connection with the death of a Rockdale man who died Thursday night.

David Rodriguez, Jr remained in jail Monday morning in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Police say he was arrested less than twelve hours after the incident.

Police Chief Thomas Harris said 26-year-old Michael Jerone McDowell died at the scene at the Westgate Apartments at 1819 West Cameron Street,

Witnesses told police McDowell had been involved in an argument with another man that became violent, with McDowell being stabbed in the neck.

Rodriguez had been identified as a possible suspect early on in the investigation.

Police got the original call at 10:25 p.m. Thursday.