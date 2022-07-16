WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Henrietta Napier Memorial Health Expo took place today to honor the importance of establishing primary care.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health district teamed up with Prosper Waco to provide COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines.

They also provided health screenings, health education classes, reproductive health, lactation and doula services, and substance use services.

The expo was in honor of Henrietta Napier, who had many “Firsts” in McLennan county – including being the first African American public health nurse and school nurse, as well as the first registered nurse in Waco.

“She was well respected and well-loved in the community for who she was and for the example that she set for the people that she mentored, for the doors that she opened, for the rest of us to be doing public health work,” Cris Houston said, of Waco Family Medicine. “And that’s the thing that sticks out most in my mind. That’s why I’m here.”

Known as “The shot lady” she had a 42 year career at the public health district and also did a lot of mobile vaccine services.

Henrietta Nappier even helped with the prenatal program, and this was all during the Jim Crow time period.