WACO, Texas – Less than 48 hours after a bullet took the life of Drevion ‘Bean’ Booker in Waco, his teammates took the court in the first round of playoffs. Each member of the team paid tribute to the 16-year-old.

“And we joked around and said that before we went out there. You know, we’ve got to make sure we play hard for him because he will be make fun of us if we don’t do well,” says University High School boys basketball head coach Ricardo Felix.

Boys basketball head coach Ricardo Felix says Booker was expected to graduate in 2024.

“As a student Bean was always the life of the classroom. You know, he was always smiling, always played around. You know, he kept people laughing and always made us happy for sure,” says Felix.

Outside the classroom, coach Felix says Booker was an outstanding player.

“And he was an amazing player. He was a first team, ordinary player, something we haven’t even put out yet,” says Felix.

This has been the second loss for University High School. During this difficult time, the school district is offering counseling services for staff and students.

“We opened the door for our special, our basketball team and tell him, hey, if you ever just need a talk or whatever, you know, we’re here. We’re here to talk to you if that’s what you want to do,” says Felix.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannnon sent her condolences to the Booker family.

As did the highland park high school varsity boys basketball team, the Trojans opponents on Tuesday night.

“We spoke in a little bit and just told him that their hearts go out to them. And then, you know, what we mentioned before bean was a big part of what what we had going on. And, you know, he’s he’s someone that is very loved,” says Felix.

Here is a link to Drevion Li’ Don Booker’s memorial service.