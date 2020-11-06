Hot Diggity Dog! The Wienermobile is coming to Waco!

WACO, Texas – Hot dog! Look what’s coming to Waco!

The iconic 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is bringing miles of smiles next week. The Wienermobile has been crisscrossing the hot dog highways of America since 1936, and the Hotdogger program has been running since 1988.

Hotdoggers are a group of twelve college graduates with an “appetite for fun” who “relish” the opportunity to be a brand spokesperson for Oscar Mayer.

From November 9 to November 16, the Hotdogger team will be attending events throughout the community to spark joy and hand out the famed Wiener Whistles to frank fanatics and hot dog heroes.

Here are some of the events booked so far:

Tuesday, Nov. 9:

• Stuff-A-Wienermobile Thanksgiving Food Drive with Shepherd’s Heart Food Bank (9:00am-3:00pm)

• Campus “Meat and Greet” at Baylor University (time TBD)

Wednesday, Nov. 10:

• Groesbeck Nursing Home Visits and Veteran’s Day Parade and Lunch (8:00am-11:30am)

• Campus “Meat and Greet” at Baylor University (time TBD)

• “Meat and Greet” at the Piper Center at Baylor University (4:00pm-4:30pm)

Friday, Nov. 13:

• Ascension at Home Nursing Facilities Visits (9:00am-11:00am)

Saturday, Nov. 14:

• Waco Downtown Farmers Market (9:00am-12:00pm)

• Cameron Park Zoo (1:00pm-3:00pm)

For more information, you can visit www.omwienermobile.com or call 608-347-3094.

Source: Kraft Heinz