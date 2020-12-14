Hot Rods & Dad Bods host fundraiser for Team Joseph’s Make-A-Wish

WACO, Texas – The guys from Hot Rods and Dad Bods hosted a big fundraiser in Waco Sunday, all for a good cause.

They raised money to get Joseph, a 19-year-old in Waco, one step close to completing his Make-A-Wish.

Joseph was in a boating accident several years ago with his dad. Not only did he watch his dad die that day, he suffered life threatening injuries.

Two years ago Joseph was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Now he’s got one dream, to restore his dad’s dream car, an impala.

Joseph is raising $10,000 to complete his goal.

You can learn more about his goal and make a donation HERE.