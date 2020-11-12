Hours-long standoff leaves Killeen woman in custody

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen woman is in police custody after authorities say she threatened an officer’s life while barricading herself in a home.

At just around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police got a call in reference to a disturbance on Estelle Avenue.

Killeen PD officers arrived on scene to find a woman who witnesses say was damaging property at her house and the house next door.

Officers made contact with the woman, and they say that’s when she locked herself inside the home for hours refusing to come out.

Neighbors tell FOX44 this isn’t the first time they have had trouble with the suspect.

“She threw a Timberland through his window. She threatened to shoot him, threw a statue at her,” said Marcellus Riley.

They say her “violent nature” at times is something they have gotten used to.

Police say the woman made a threat they had to take seriously.

“She verbally threatened to shoot Lewis and the cops like, in front everybody,” said Anthony Williams, the suspect’s neighbor.

Killeen PD, in response to the threat, then activated their tactical response team to get her to surrender to police – and shortly after she was arrested.

Neighbors tell us they hope things are different from here on out.

“Just threatening a human life, period, is..I’m not for that. That’s another life. You’re trying to take somebody else out who got to go home to their kids, wife, girlfriend, significant other, whatever,” said Williams.