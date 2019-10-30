House burned down due to improper use of space heater

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Fire and Resue report being dispatched to a house fire on 7312 Galleta Court.

The call came at 10:43 a.m. October 30th. Temple Engine 7 was the first to arrive at 10:46 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage as well as heavy smoke throughout the entire house.

Initial crews made a quick fire attack on the garage while additional responding crews were assigned to search the structure.

Search crews confirmed that every one made it out of the house safely.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire and got out of the house and reported the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 11:30 with crews still working to put out small hot spots and remove smoke from the structure.

In total 11 units from Temple Fire & Rescue responded as well as a mutual aid unit from Belton FD, Temple EMS, and several Temple Police officers for traffic control.

There were no reports of any injuries, however three adults will be displaced from the residence.

The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office responded and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and related to the improper use of a space heater.