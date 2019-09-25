“How can you kill a little kid?”: Two-year-old death shocks neighbors

TEMPLE, Texas – A suspect is in police custody in connection with the murder of a two-year-old little girl in Temple.

“How can you kill a little kid? Like Come on. They’re innocent. They don’t do anything to you,” says Arlene Costilla, a nearby neighbor.

“Its crazy. I have a three-year-old, a six-year-old, an eight-year-old and a 17-year-old. I mean, I don’t see how people bring themselves to do that. I really don’t,” Derek Thomas, another neighbor says.

Everyone in the neighborhood where two-year-old Shanna McAlpine was killed say they don’t understand.

But for the next door neighbors who heard the loud commotion on Sunday, learning of the two-year-old’s death hurts too much.

Shahara Crane, like many today, still has questions.

“With me seeing them everyday, It was just like, ‘Oh My God, why did his happen? Why did it have to happen?,'” Crane asks.

Officers found Shanna dead after a medical emergency call on South 11th Street in Temple on Sunday.

Investigators say her mother saw Nunez strike Shanna three times in the stomach. She began complaining about stomach pain, and was not breathing correctly.

The mother called 911, and Shanna was pronounced dead just before 3:30 that morning.

One neighbor says for the year he’s lived beside the family, this weekend’s incident wasn’t the first time he’s had concerns.

“I’ve heard adults yelling, mainly a male’s voice, bangs, and kids crying, hearing knocks and booms and bangs all over the walls while I’m in my living room,” says Matt Myatt.

After little Shanna’s death, he says it’s too much for him to stick around.



“With a two-year-old getting killed on the other side of the wall, I don’t want to live here anymore,” Myatt says.