How is COVID-19 affecting our pets?

It's feeling like May, at least for today! Tonight we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies again, with very muggy conditions. Lows by Wednesday morning will be around 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be another humid and very warm day, with highs climbing to around 90 degrees. There will be the possibility later in the afternoon of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up, and with the moisture and disturbance moving through, some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado would be the main threats. This should not be a widespread event, and once the sun goes down the storms will weaken.