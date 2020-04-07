How is COVID-19 affecting our pets?

We’ve all experienced a sense of heightened anxiety during this time, and studies show that our pets may also be experiencing this.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn has more in the video above.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
We’ve all experienced a sense of heightened anxiety during this time, and studies show that our pets may also be experiencing this.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn has more in the video above.