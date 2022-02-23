CENTRAL TEXAS- Dozens of school districts have made the difficult decision to delay classes for Thursday morning, February 24th.

“I prefer going ahead and calling the two hour delay just really to assist our parents in the morning with the new arrival plan giving them time to think and plan,” says West ISD superintendent Dr. David Truitt.

Dr. David Truitt and the transportation team will be driving the roads early in the morning to see if the buses can make their routes.

“And so we could very well have to go ahead and call school for the entire day. Because the conditions may still be such that they can’t make it even with the two hour backfill period,” says Dr. Truitt.

Earlier this year West and Marlin ISD had to cancel classes due to COVID-19 and bad weather.



“We had banked eight days, and so we’re watching those instructional minutes very carefully. With knowing that we were going to have to use them possibly for these two reasons,” says Dr. Truitt.

However, Marlin exhausted its make up days for the rest of the school year.

“Due to the closures at the beginning of the year and early this month due to winter weather, Marlin does not have any additional school days or minutes. That would allow us to just assume missing those days,” says Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson.

If Marlin has to make the decision to cancel classes due to weather.

“Our plan is to extend the school year into after memorial day into the beginning of June,” says Dr. Henson.