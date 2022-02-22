WACO, Texas – Many Texas drivers are noticing gas prices rising. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Mark Alexander shares how it will affect us.

“Based on what’s happened recently with Putin taking a couple of territories, Ukraine, that’s likely going to increase tension and cause the price of crude oil to increase from $100 a barrel, perhaps more,” says oil and gas attorney Mark Alexander.

While the situation in Ukraine is getting a lot of the current attention, there are other factors as well.

“One is depending on how cold winters are, especially in the northeast and the north. The second one is, of course, again, the demand for crude oil products in the summer. And the third is supply and demand,” says Alexander.

Another factor according to Alexander, transportation.

“Truckers, for their own reasons, they don’t want to transport oil and gas across the country. That’s going to increase the demand and it’s going to really go crazy with the price,” says Alexander.

Two weeks ago Fox 44 news spoke with oil and gas attorney Chrysta Castañeda about why for the first time since 2014 we are seeing prices of gas increase this much.

“We saw a whole bunch of new production from the Permian basin come online in 20, 14, 20, 15, 16 and onward. And so prices fell pretty dramatically as well,” says oil and gas attorney Chrysta Castañeda.

Castañeda previously said to us that the demand for energy is going to continue to be robust for the near term.

“So those tensions are resolved and hopefully they will be shortly. I suspect based on my experience, the price of oil and gas will go down to 70 or $80 a barrel,” says Alexander.