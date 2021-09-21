How you can help in the fight against food insufficiencies

TEMPLE, Texas – September is Hunger Awareness Month – and FOX 44’s parent company, the Nexstar Media Group, is partnering with Feeding America to help those affected by food insufficiencies.

Churches Touching Lives for Christ is a partner agency of Feeding America based in Temple.

“We just feel like a great operation that’s ministering,” Pastor Tom Henderson said. “And as our logo says, we’re here to give people hope.”

This is how Pastor Henderson feels to help those who struggle with food insufficiencies.

Churches Touching Lives for Christ helps roughly between 150 to 160 people every time they are open.

Henderson says it’s great to be able to feed those in need – but to help them have hope that it won’t be forever is what truly drives their mission.

“If you can help them have hope and begin to see things happen in their life, and they connect with people like us, and others that want to help, and we see them develop into folks that have gone from no hope to hope, and then to living hope and sharing with others,” Henderson said.







The organization also has an option for seniors ages 60 and up who can come and get a donation, but can also get another donation of a 30-pound box of food to help them get through.

The Senior Box Program began in 2017. It is based off of the idea of the Senior Commodity Box Program which was funded by the federal government in the 1970’s.

Volunteer Suanne Vermaelen helps with this program, and says it feels good to help those in need – whether they are new to the pantry or come every time they open.

“It feels very satisfying to help the people who have been struggling – either before COVID hit or, you know, had started struggling when COVID hit,” Suanne said. “It feels very satisfying to help those people, you know? Get a smile out of the face. In fact, we’ve actually had some people come here, and they cry because of how thankful they are.”

Churches Touching Lives for Christ are always looking for volunteers in any department, and the pantry is open almost every Tuesday and Saturday.