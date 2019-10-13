How you can help the families of Chief Krumnow and Deputy Jones

Thoughts and prayers from around Central Texas pouring in for Riesel Chief of Police Danny Krumnow.

His family says he is listed in stable condition at Baylor Scott and White Hospital Temple after undergoing surgery to remove his spleen.

Chief Krumnow is recovering from that surgery as well as a dislocated knee and eight to nine broken ribs.

This, after he and Falls Co. K-9 Deputy Matt Jones were assisting a motorist on HWY 6 near Riesel Friday afternoon when a car hydroplaned, striking them both.

Deputy Jones did not survive the collision.

How to help:

The 100 Club Heart of Texas and their Board of Directors have set up three ways for you to provide a non-taxable donation to both families.

You can donate directly to their website using the DONATE button. You can donate through an account set up at any of the First National Bank of Central Texas Branch locations beginning on Tuesday October 15th Mail your contribution: 100 Club Heart of Texas P.O. Box 21990 Waco, TX 76702

Thoughts and prayers have been pouring in from law enforcement in Central Texas.

The Waco Police Department saying “Waco PD extends our condolences to the family of the Deputy and our Falls County Law Enforcement partners as well. We will keep Chief Krumnow who was also injured in our thoughts and prayers.”

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office saying “It is with heavy hearts, that we extend our sincere condolences to the Falls County Sheriff Office and the family of the Deputy that was killed in this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of the Deputy that was killed in this tragic event in Riesel today. Please keep the Riesel Police Chief and his family in your prayers with him having been injured in this event as well.”

The Killeen Police Department says “We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Deputy Matt Jones and the Falls County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. In addition, we wish Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow a speedy recovery.”

The Bell County Sheriff’s Officer saying “Thank you for your service our brother in blue Falls County Deputy Matt Jones with deepest condolences and prayers to the family and the Falls County Sheriffs Office. Please join us in praying for the recovery of Chief Krumnow of the Riesel Police Dept. also.”