Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human skeletal remains were found Friday afternoon.

Sheriff J. Shipley along with CID Lt. Shaw and Patrol Lt. Willis, responded to the scene in a wooded area of a family’s property.

During a continued search Saturday morning, the Texas Game Wardens and FCSO perdonnel found additional items of evidentiary value and additional skeletal remains.

The Sheriff’s Department says the identity of the decedent is awaiting scientific verification, however, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches the description of a missing person that was reported missing from that same area in August of 2017.

They add that this is an ongoing investigation by the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office and no further information will be released in order to not jeopardize the integrity of this investigation.

The skeletal remains and related evidence will be turned over to the forensic examiners for further investigation and information.