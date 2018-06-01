Human trafficking raid at Vegas Buffet

​McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a human trafficking raid on Vegas Buffet on Valley Mills Road Friday morning, detaining 17 people and arresting two more.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that this is a case of forced labor.

While the raid was taking place, deputies blocked the entrance to the restaurant, turning away several customers.

The raid involving officers in unmarked vehicles was conducted at 10:15 a.m. to prevent the business from opening at 11 and followed a three-month-long investigation.

Those arrested have been identified as Zhi ” Jimmi” Lin and Yali Yang.

Those detained will initially be handled as victims and as undocumented aliens from Guatemala and China.

The organization Unbound was on hand to assist the victims with translators for Spanish and Mandarin.

In addition to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office other agencies participating in the raid included the Department of Public Safety, Department of Homeland Security, Child Protective Services, and McLennan County Constable Precinct 1.

Ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Vegas Buffet first opened in 2014.

Sherry Dupons who planned to eat the buffet says,” It is insane, it is heartbreaking, it is absolutely heartbreaking. I am shocked and I am hurt because you don’t expect things like this to happen in Waco.”

She says it is shocking for this restaurant to use forced labor, “They are making revenue I am sure of it, so I don’t understand why they would go get people from Guatemala or other countries.”

Sheriff Parnell McNamara is thankful to other agencies and says, “It was a combined effort that we have today and we are very appreciative of all the help.”