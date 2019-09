The Humane Society of Central Texas is putting out a plea for help right now because it is at full capacity.

The center is currently full, housing more than 180 dogs. Ten of those dogs come from a recent animal seizure.

Humane Society leaders say if people don’t come to adopt or foster these dogs, they may have to be euthanized.

Tonight on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m., find out why this time of year is especially bad for shelters.