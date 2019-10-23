Humane Society closer to finding an Executive Director

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas has been without a full-time executive director since August, but this could change soon.

For them, the sooner a solution comes – the better.

The Humane Society and Waco’s Animal Services work together on the same campus and have been overflowing since Don Bland left his post nearly two and a half months ago.

The situation is especially stressful for City of Waco Animal Services Director Danielle Tate.

“We’re still overwhelmed. Every day,” Tate says. “Our intake has been high, so we have continued to work with the Humane Society on finding ways to get the animals out.”

Bland left in August to take a similar position in Austin, but the end of his tenure in Waco did not come without controversy. The Humane Society backed out on firing Bland a few months prior to his resignation – citing his inability to fundraise.

Tate went on to say the Board of Directors held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the open position. The board hopes to name a new executive director by the new year.