WACO – The Humane Society of Central Texas thanked the public on Sunday for a successful impromptu “Clear the Shelters Event” last week.

The shelter says they achieved their goal of clearing some very much needed kennels.

In total, 19 dogs, 3 cats and 6 kittens were adopted and 3 dogs were reclaimed by their owners.

The Humane Society encourages folks to continue helping, new dogs come in daily and they always need space for them.

