Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is in desperate need of help.

On average, the shelter takes in ten to 30 dogs every day.

Lou is a dog who has been at the shelter for a little under a month. He was found as a stray, but Lou may not have always been on his own.

“He was obviously somebody’s dog. I took him home one night, and he did well with my dogs and was really well-behaved,” says Mike Gray, the Volunteer Coordinator at the Humane Society of Central Texas.

This is the reality for many pets in America. According to the Humane Society of Central Texas’s website, more then 7 million companion animals go into shelters every year. Less then 700,000 of these animals are reunited with their owners, and more then 2 million of these animals are euthanized.

In Waco, the Humane Society often sees a large intake of dogs – and there are may be several reasons for it.

“It might be that there are more dogs in this area then there are up north. It’s also the type of dogs, the weather, and it might even be that people don’t know where to look to find their dog. We get dogs from Marlin, and people living in Marlin probably have no clue that they have to come all the way to Waco to find their dogs,” Gray says.

Irresponsible owners who decide they do not want their dogs and then dump them on the streets, may be another reason for this large uptick in strays.

“The last thing you ever want to do is dump a dog. We had a dog who got adopted out a couple weeks ago, and the next day the people who adopted him decided they didn’t want him anymore. They opened the front door and let him go, and he got hit by a car. Bring the dog back and we’ll take care of it, but you just never want to dump a dog because you never know what that dog is going to do,” Gray says.

If you do lose your dog, make sure you check with the Humane Society of Central Texas to see if your four-legged friend ended up there. Facebook Lost and Found is another great place to check for your pet, and micro-chipping your dog can be a lifesaver.