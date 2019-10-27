Hundreds attend McLane Stadium Spooktacular

WACO, TX – Kids and adults of all ages dressed up in their best Halloween costumes Saturday evening for the annual McLane Stadium Spooktacular.
The spooky event featured everything from trick-or-treating, games for the whole family, face painting and a costume contest on the 100 level concourse.
Those attending say they had a lot of fun.
