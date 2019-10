WACO,Texas- Hundreds of Central Texans show their support for the LGBTQ community in Waco.

The event, held by the Waco Pride Network, was held in Brazos Park East. local vendors came out in support.

Event organizers say they are proud of the Waco community and their support, even in what they consider to be a traditionally conservative area.

The Festivities included face painting, live music, and a drag queen show.