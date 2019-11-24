Hundreds attend Stop the Violence Rally in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX – Hundreds turned out in Killeen Saturday morning for the Stop the violence march.

In an effort to take action against the recent violence and shootings in the Killeen community, activist took it it into their own hands to bring change.

Over 200 Killeen residence took place in the March that was about 2 miles long.

The need for change in the city of Killeen attracted young children, parents, community organizers and police officers to the event.

Mothers of young men and women killed by gun violence participated as to represent the many lives cut short too soon saying “enough is enough.”

Organizers say the march and festivities today were the first step in changing the narrative in Killeen and taking back their community.