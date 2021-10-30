Hundreds gather around for the first ever Dia de Los Muertos parade in Waco

WACO, Texas- Día de los Muertos is a day to remember. Hundreds of people eagerly attended Waco’s first Day of the Dead festivities.

“It’s amazing, it’s really well done, well organized, and the whole families really enjoyed it,” says Waco resident Todd Rudem.

The streets were filled with floats decorated for Día de los Muertos. Some even decorated the back of their trucks with ofrendas.

“It was as much fun to watch the people watching the parade, but we were we were going in the parade and going look at that make up look at that costume,” says Waco resident Katherine Turner- Pearson

But what is the true meaning of Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead?

“Basically, just remembering your loved ones, not forgetting about them and celebrating their life and celebrating who they were before they passed away and keeping their memory alive,” says Julieann Morua.

For Kimberly Valmores it was important to come out and celebrate her loved one.

“So I came here to offer my gratitude to the spirit of my cousin, Mickey, she recently died from cancer,” says Kimberly Valmores

Día de los Muertos is observed on November 1st through the 2nd.

Bell County Museum will have a Día de los Muertos event on November 6th from 11am to 1pm.