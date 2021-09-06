100+ animals adopted from Humane Society of Central Texas over Labor Day Weekend

WACO, Texas – Thanks to the local community, over 100 animals have left the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The organization posted this on social media Sunday, and thanked everyone for their engagement, shared social media posts, reaching out to friends, waiting through lines at the adoption center, and sharing the love with the animals filling its kennels last week.

The organization says that while the cycle of enriching, sheltering, and adopting out its animals is a year-round challenge – they also say the community’s positivity, patience, and kind words in difficult times means the world to them.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas