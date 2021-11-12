Hundreds of Bell County children receive COVID-19 vaccines

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District says the joint effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the Bell County community was largely successful.

This resulted in the vaccination of 266 children on the first day. The vaccination center at the former Nolan Middle School, located at 505 Jasper Drive, reopened on Friday.

As of Friday, the district has reported 429 total vaccinations. The vaccination groups are broken down below:

Total youth vaccinations (5-11 years old) = 266

Total vaccinations (12-17 years old) = first dose = 16

Total vaccinations (12-17 years old) = second dose = 9

Total vaccinations (18 & up) first dose = 11

Total vaccinations (18 & up) second dose = 6

Total vaccinations (18 & up) third dose = 121

Below is a list of the remaining vaccination opportunities:

Week 2: Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19

Week 3: Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23

Week 4: Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3

Week 5: Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10

Week 6: Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17

Week 7: Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21

Week 8: Monday, December 27, and Tuesday, December 28

Parents or legal guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Consent and immunization forms will be available at the site or can be downloaded on our website.

The district says it remains dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and is grateful for the staff at the City of Killeen, Bell County, the Bell County Public Health District and the Texas Military Department for their commitment to the health and safety of the community.

The district also says it does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Killeen Independent School District