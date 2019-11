KILLEEN, TX – Hundreds of people took time out of their Saturday morning to honor our fallen veterans.

The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosted the big wreath preparation at the Killeen Special Events Center.

There, folks made sure each holiday wreath had a red bow on it, and the stems were nice and straight.

More than 8,000 wreaths will be placed at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery next Saturday, November 30th.