Hurricane Dorian beginning to reach the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian is edging closer to South Carolina, and people are already getting a feel for the deadly storm’s power.

As a Category 3 hurricane, Dorian is moving north at 8 mph with winds at 115 mph. Even 70 miles from Charleston, it has already knocked out power to 200,000 people.

Our sister stations in North and South Carolina are covering Hurricane Dorian non-stop. Here are some of their latest reports. First up, WBTW’s Sabrina Shutters in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina.

WNCT’s Kara Gann is in Top Sail, North Carolina with a look at the storm’s impact.

Our sister station in Tampa, Florida is also providing wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Dorian. You can find that here.