Hwy 77 in Robinson closed due to accident

ROBINSON, Texas – The Robinson Police Department reports Highway 77 is currently closed due to an accident.

An 18-wheeler towing an oversized load dragged power lines down across the 700 block of S Robinson Drive (US-77), all directions blocked.

The department said on social media northbound travelers should use W Moonlight Drive as an alternate route, while southbound travelers should use Lyndale Drive to Old Robinson Road.

The department says all large vehicles should use Interstate 35.

Source: Robinson Police Department