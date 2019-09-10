I-14 construction to cause closures, re-routing of traffic

KILLEEN, Texas – A construction project near Killeen will lead to some road closures and some re-routing of traffic.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the eastbound exit from I-14 to Clear Creek Road will be closed on Wednesday evening.

Eastbound traffic access for northbound Clear Creek Road will need to exit 280 for the next four weeks.

The construction is part of a project to reconfigure the I-14 frontage roads at Clear Creek Road, and the full project is expected for completion in late November.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation