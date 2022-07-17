KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Three people are dead after a deadly accident in Killeen early Sunday morning.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane on IH-14 near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit.

A 2013 Kia Optima was travelling westbound on IH-14 approaching the wrong way driver.

The vehicles collided head on causing substantial damage. The Toyota caught fire after the collision.

Two passengers in the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Corolla.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.