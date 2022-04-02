WACO, Texas — If you were on I-35 this afternoon, it probably took you quite a bit longer to get to where you were headed.

Waco Police said they received a call a little after 3:30 this afternoon in regards to an accident involving two semi trucks and an SUV.

Police dispatched to the area near exit 331 going Northbound on the highway.

Luckily no one was seriously injured but it did back up traffic for quite a ways.

Waco Police also said there were other smaller accidents on I-35 that could have contributed to the traffic as well.