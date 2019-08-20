Iconic American Bank to be replaced

The Bellmead branch will be on the site of Round Bank. (Courtesy: American Bank)

WACO, Texas – American Bank has announced the construction of two new facilities in Central Texas.

The company is looking to redefine their look with its new locations in Bellmead and Woodway.

According to a press release sent by American Bank, the designs will incorporate specific facades to pay homage to the iconic Round Bank located in Bellmead off of Interstate 35. The Round Bank has been standing as a Waco landmark since 1979, and was featured in the 2018 movie “The Old Man and the Gun,” starring Robert Redford.

Work started last week at the site of the Woodway location with the demolition of the existing Express Drive-Thru. A temporary branch is now open behind the construction site.

Rendering of American Bank Woodway location. (Courtesy: American Bank)

Drive-thru, walk-in teller and night drop deposit services will remain available throughout the duration of the building project. Anyone needing access to an ATM can use the one inside of the American Bank Plaza lobby.

The Bellmead branch will be on the site of Round Bank. The company says this investment ensures the bank can deliver services to the area for years to come.

Rendering of American Bank Bellmead location. (Courtesy: American Bank)

The Woodway branch is set to open in 2020 and the Bellmead location is set to open in 2021.

Source: American Bank