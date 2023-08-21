Hill County (FOX 44/KWKT) — DPS Troopers have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on August 17th in Hill County. The crash took place about four miles north of Whitney.

Troopers say 49-year-old Kim Leventhal was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier SUV north on FM 933 when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and then entered the bar ditch and crashed.

Judge Doyle Jetton pronounced the Whitney resident dead at the scene. Troopers are investigating what may have caused the vehicle to drive into the ditch.

This is a developing situation. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.