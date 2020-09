FORT HOOD, Texas – Troops with the III Corps Phantom Team are back in Fort Hood Saturday night.

The video of their return was posted on social media showing Lt. Gen. Pat White and the Fort Hood Commander returning to the Great Place after leading the fight against ISIS in Iraq.

This week, it was announced the U.S. would be reducing it’s strength there by more than 40% over the next three weeks, from it’s current level of 5,200 down to 3,000.