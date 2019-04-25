Impact of I35 work in Waco revealed

Just what it might be like when work begins to widen Interstate 35 through part of Waco was revealed when the Texas Department of Transportation released the planned ramp and lane closures that will begin going into place Monday.

The project involves the stretch of I-35 from 12th Street up to North Loop 340 in Bellmead.

Beginning Monday April 29, northbound I-35 main lanes will be reduced to two lanes in that area to allow for pavement rehab along the shoulder and inside lane.

To fully set up the closure, crews will intermittently close various sections of the main lanes and shoulder Sunday through Tuesday.

Additionally, Monday April 29, various short and long-term lane closures will be in place along the southbound frontage road between 12th Street and North Loop 340.

Road signs were already going up to alert drivers and TXDOT is asking the traveling public to be patient and remain aware of changes while going through the work zone.

On Wednesday May 1. TXDOT will permanently close the southbound exit ramp for 4th and 5th Streets to down town ( Exit 335A)

Drivers wishing to get to down town will have to use the University Parks Drive Exit ( 335 B)

Crews will also close the Northbound I-35 entrance ramp near McLane Stadium and drivers will have to go to the next entrance ramp just north of M.L.K.Jr Boulevard.

This entrance ramp is expected to be closed for the duration of construction to keep crews and drivers safe during work.

Also beginning Wednesday May 1, crews will permanently close the direct access to the southbound frontage road at 16th Street, 15th Street/Baylor Avenue, and 13th Street/Connor Avenue.

TXDOT will also permanently close the two direct access ramps at the I-35 and US 77 Business interchange in May.

Drivers exiting for US 77 Business from the Interstate or going the other way will have to use the existing ground level interchange access points.

In mid-May TXDOT will close and demolish the pedestrian bridge over I-35 near 8th Street, with pedestrians having to use the existing pedestrian connection at 4th and 5th Streets.

Other changes will be announced later.

The eight-mile, $341 million project is expected to be complete in late 2023.

More information on the project may be found here.