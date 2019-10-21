Improvement seen in Chief Krumnow’s condition

Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow wants to go home and have a soda.

That’s the latest update from the Riesel Police Department on the chief who was injured when a hydroplaning car hit him and killed Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones October 11th.

According to Sgt. Ryan Dieterich, Krumnow is off the breathing machine and is now breathing on his with an oxygen mask.

At this time, he is not facing any surgeries.

Sgt. Dieterich says Krumnow is recognizing family and friends and is saying some words. That includes asking for a soda.

Falls County Deputy Matt Jones was laid to rest on Friday. His memorial service drew hundreds from across Texas.