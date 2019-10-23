Indiana fugitive arrested in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas- Bell County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals report arresting Herbert Brandon Taylor.

Taylor had an outstanding warrant from Switzerland County Indiana for sexual assault of a child.

Bell County Sheriff’s were made aware of the outstanding warrant after discussions with the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana. Deputies were assigned to locate Taylor.

The suspect was found residing at the Old Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department.

Taylor was attempting to revitalize the old Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department by soliciting donations and by collecting funds from a go fund me page.

Bell County Sheriff Deputies and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Taylor and took him into custody.

He was placed in the Bell County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

An Investigation is still ongoing into the validity of Taylor’s actions involving the acceptance of donations.