TEMPLE, Texas- Inflation is hitting everyone; from the gas pump, to the grocery stores. James Halvorson with Halvorson’s Hidden Harvest says he’s seen the price of fertilizer go up 18 percent this season.

“You know, those prices will all affect the end consumer because we have to have a profit margin in order to stay as an operating farm,” says local farmer, James Halvorson.

From buying fertilizer, fuel and plastic products, looking back, Halvorson says the spending budget has been higher than previous years.

“In the end, we’ll see an increase in the products. But it’s, you know, the inflation across the board on on everything that causes it we were forced to to raise our prices on some of the products we sell because we can’t function if we’re not making money,” says Halvorson.

Halvorson says to stay afloat he had to make a big decision.

Many other business are noticing the supply chain issue. Owner of Chock Full of Cheese says, inflation has also hit her when she goes to the store to buy produce.

“You know, it’s subversive. It’s basic stuff. It’s all fresh. And so the inflation is kept pretty in the middle. It goes up a little bit. It goes right back down. So it’s been up and down. But so far we’ve been pretty blessed to not be so impacted by it,” says Jenny Morales, owner of Chock Full of Cheese.

While other food trucks around the area had to increase the prices of the products, for Jenny Morales, that’s not the case.

“Trying so hard to keep our prices and even keel for as long as we can. So we haven’t adjusted our prices yet,” says Morales.