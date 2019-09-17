Innocence Project calls new bail set for George Powell ‘unreasonable’

BELL COUNTY, Texas – George Powell’s bail is set at half a million dollars despite being wrongfully incarcerated for 11 years.

Innocence Project of Texas client George Powell was transferred from his State prison unit in Gatesville to Bell County Jail on Monday.

Judge John Gauntt of the 27th District Court in Belton followed the prosecution’s request on Tuesday morning that Powell’s bail be set at $500,000.

“Imagine spending more than a decade of your life wrongfully convicted in prison, a state court ruling in your favor that you should be released, having no money because you’ve been in prison for so long, and having bail set in an amount you cannot possibly make,” says Mike Ware, Executive Director of IPTX and Lead Counsel for Powell.

Anna Vasquez, IPTX Education and Outreach Coordinator was dismayed at the outcome of the hearing today. “It’s incredible for bail to have been set so high. As an exoneree myself, with the other San Antonio 4 who were wrongfully convicted, we were released on a personal recognizance bond, pending the final outcome of our case,” Vasquez added. “And there’s nothing worse than being in prison and then getting transferred to jail where there are very limited activities to at least keep your mind busy.”

A rehearing has been requested by IPTX for Powell to reduce the bail amount, and is set for next Wednesday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Source: Innocence Project of Texas