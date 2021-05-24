Interim Director named for Bell County Public Health District

The Bell County Board of Health has named the person who will temporarily take over for Amanda Robison-Chadwell at the Bell County Public Health District. Chadwell announced she was leaving on May 10th.

Nikki Morrow will serve as the Interim Director. She has worked with the district for nearly two decades.

Morrow has also been the Local Agency 31 WIC Director since 2017. It serves 15,000 people each month through WIC locations in Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove, and Fort Hood.

She is also a member of the Texas Association of Local WIC Directors (TALWD) and serves on the organization’s board.

Board of Health officials plan to post the permanent Director position in the coming days and hope to identify a candidate within the next three to six months.