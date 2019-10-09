Investigation leads to Axtell ISD teacher being placed on leave

AXTELL, Texas – An Axtell High School teacher has been put on administrative leave as part of an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate interaction with students.
The Axtell Independent School District said in a statement its first priority is student safety, and they always do what is necessary to maintain that safety.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with a concern can contact the administration office at 254-863-5301, Ext. 223.
Source: Axtell Independent School District