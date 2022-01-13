WACO, Texas – It is the question every driver taking I-35 through Waco has asked, when will the 341 million dollar construction project be complete?

Waco Tx Dot Public Information Officer Jake Smith says completion is just around the corner.



Although the project is not complete yet, improvements have been made such as widening lanes, reconstructing bridges, and improving bicycle/ pedestrian access.



“We’ve been working on this project since 2019, but we do want to tell people and keep reiterating we are making great progress,” Smith said. “We anticipate to complete the project in 2023.”



Over the course of the project, TxDot has closed and shifted lanes; and even torn down bypasses while keeping the community informed through a variety of ways such as the my35 website, emails, and TxDot social media accounts.



The goal of the project is to create a large capacity and improve mobility from 12th Street to N. Loop 340.



“We have spent 86% of the contract dollars compared to about 68% of the contract time, what those numbers signify is that great progress is being made,” Smith said.



Smith says in the coming weeks northbound mainline traffic will be shifted to the newly paved lanes from US 84 to N. Loop 340.



Traffic will still be in two lanes in each direction while crews work on the inside lanes of I-35.



TxDOT wants the community to continue to have patience as the project will be complete in 2023.

