It’s Earth Science Week at the Waco Mammoth National Monument!

WACO, Texas – It’s Earth Science Week, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument is getting in on the fun!

Kids can stop by the park and get a booklet full of fun facts and questions about all of the different geosciences. The kids who finish the booklet get to create their own badge and will earn the title of Geoscience Junior Ranger!

So far, 50 to 60 kids have stopped by the park each day to complete the program – but they expect to see around 1,000 kids on Saturday.

“One of the things that we try to do is foster stewardship,” says Secondary Education Coordinator Dava Butler. “The national park system protects the greatest treasures that this nation has. Everything here belongs to the American people. We have to make sure we continue that from one generation to the next. We have to create another generation of stewards.”

The last day to participate in the program will be on Saturday.