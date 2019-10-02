It’s looking like Halloween in Copperas Cove!

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – It’s time to get spooky in Copperas Cove!

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has announced the 2019 Halloween Decorating Contest. Eligible entries are residential displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove decorated tastefully in the spirit of Halloween.

To enter the contest, you can email nominations to Roxanne Flores-Achmad at rflores-achmad@coppersacovetx.gov, complete with name, address, phone number, and one each of a daytime and evening photo, or a 15-second video clip.

Nominations will be accepted from October 10-26. KCCB commission members will serve as judges and certificates will be awarded to the top three winners.

Questions regarding the contest should be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4242.

Source: City of Copperas Cove