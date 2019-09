BELL COUNTY, Texas – All right Bell County, these boots were made for walkin’ – so put ’em on cause it’s time to end Alzheimer’s!

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off bright and early on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Confederate Park.

When you participate in the walk, your fundraising dollars go to helping the research and outreach to end Alzheimer’s.

And Waco, we did not forget about you. FOX44 News is a sponsor for Waco’s walk, which is scheduled for October 5.