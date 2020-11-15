J.H. Hines Elementary School to close beginning Monday

WACO, Texas – J.H. Hines Elementary School is closing Monday. The campus will transition to fully remote instruction through Friday; in-person learning will resume after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30. Earlier Sunday, Everette Taylor, principal of J.H. Hines Elementary School, sent the following message to Hines families and employees:

“In the last week, three people at our campus have reported testing positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with someone who tested positive and instructed them to stay home for 14 days. However, because of these cases, most of our campus leadership team and about 10 teachers are currently in quarantine. While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.

“As a result, Transformation Waco has made the decision to transition J.H. Hines Elementary School to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 16), and the campus will remain closed to in-person instruction through Thanksgiving Break. At this time, we plan to reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Tomorrow, all families with students who have been learning in-person will have an opportunity to check out a device to use at home. Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. Plans for the technology distribution are being finalized, and we will provide more details as soon as possible.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Also, free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required.

“Thank you for helping us make this transition to remote learning as smooth as possible. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”