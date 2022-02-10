WACO, Texas – Last year, Jamie Blanek was on her way home after assisting two little girls in a wreck when another car struck her and crushed her between the two cars. She lost a limb.

“If I could see this, Jamie, a year ago, I don’t know if I would even believe it because I become so far so fast,” says former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek.

Jamie was in the ICU for three weeks not knowing if she would be able to walk again.

“I never imagined that I would lose a limb and that I would become an amputee. It’s not something that you think about, especially if you’re a civilian,” says Blanek.

Since the accident, Jamie has been in touch with the amputee community to help her heal through this traumatic event.

“I’m so glad to have this new perspective and to have this new welcoming community that if I need anything, I know I can ask anyone and if anyone needs anything from me I want them to ask me,” says Blanek.

This year has been a year of many lessons for Jamie.

“I’m using my voice for amputees and for those who are disabled, we’re capable of so much. And we can do anything,” says Jamie.

Before the accident Jamie was a fan of snowboarding, her doctor was able to give her hope of one day being back on the slopes.

“All of the positive thoughts about snowboarding, I finally was able to snowboard. And that was in December, so I got back on a board and I was like, this is amazing. I have this special prosthetic that’s specifically for my snowboarding,” says Jamie.

“She says thanks to the Waco community she has been able to focus at the positive side of such a tragic accident,” says Blanek.

“I never imagined that the community would come together for me the way,” says Blanek.

Jamie hopes by sharing her journey with everyone it will help them if they’re going through a tough patch in their life, she also says if anyone in the amputee community wants to chat you can reach out to her on her social media pages .