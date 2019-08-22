Join Holly Tucker for her Album Release Party!

BELTON, Texas – Local musician Holly Tucker is back in town ahead of the release of her new album, You’re Gonna Know My Name.

Tucker, who is from Lorena, was featured on The Voice in 2013 as part of “Team Blake Shelton.”

She is inviting you to her special Album Release Party on Thursday night at the Beltonian Theatre! There are only 150 seats available, and they are going quick.

Every general admission ticket comes with free popcorn and an autographed copy of the new album.

For tickets and more information, you can go here.

You can hear three of the songs on the album below.

Holly Tucker – “Take Me Fishin'”

Holly Tucker – “Country Music Won’t Let Me”

Holly Tucker – “The Finer Things”

Source: Holly Tucker