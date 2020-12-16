Join in on the Humane Society of Central Texas Virtual Yappy Hour!

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is hosting its first ever Virtual Yappy Hour on Thursday night!

The community is invited to settle in on the couch with a cocktail, tune in to Zoom, and ask shelter staff any questions they have about the Humane Society of Central Texas and the Waco Animal Shelter.

The Humane Society is excited to talk about its lifesaving programs, ways the community can help homeless animals without ever leaving home or spending a penny, and even sharing information about how the shelter works, about the staff, and its animal rescue partners.

“People should care about Yappy Hour, because this shelter is here for the community. So we’re here to help people who have animals, and we want to make sure people can keep animals in their homes. And I think people don’t know about all of the programs and resources that we have to offer,” says Executive Director Dr. Paula Rivadeneira.

People can just click the Zoom link here to join, and the event will also be on Facebook Live.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas